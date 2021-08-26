State widens $880M business recovery program that has spent only 6%

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced moves to get more of the money in New York state’s $880 million Small Business Recovery Grant Program into the hands of businesses.
So far only about $48 million, representing about 6% of the available funding, has gone out to eligible businesses.
One of the changes allows businesses that have revenues of up to $2.5 million to apply for grants. The eligibility limit on annual revenues had been $500,000. In addition, businesses that have received up to $250,000 in loans from the Federal Paycheck Protection Program can now apply for the state grants. That represents a $150,000 increase in the loan limit from the previous $100,000 cap.
Grants for a minimum award of $5,000 and a maximum award of $50,000 are calculated based on a New York state business’ annual gross receipts for 2019. Reimbursable Covid-19 related expenses must have been incurred between March 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021.
The state grants are intended to aid small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations. Micro-businesses are defined as having fewer than 20 employees.
The funds can be used to pay:
- Payroll costs;
- Commercial rent or mortgage payments for property in New York state (but not any rent or mortgage prepayments);
- Payment of local property or school taxes associated with a small business location in New York state;
- Insurance costs;
- Utility costs;
- Costs of personal protection equipment (PPE) necessary to protect worker and consumer health and safety;
- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) costs;
- Other machinery or equipment costs;
- Supplies and materials necessary for compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols;
- Other documented Covid-19 costs as approved by Empire State Development.
“We simply cannot have a full economic recovery if the small business community continues struggling to survive,” Hochul said. “With the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program opening up to a greater pool of businesses, I strongly urge all the owners who qualify to submit their application so they can access this funding.”
The state says that 2,380 small and micro-businesses in all 10 regions of the state have received grants so far. When the program was announced, the state had said more than 330,000 small and micro-businesses potentially were eligible to receive money.
Empire State Development and Lendistry, the minority-led Community Development Financial Institution based in Los Angeles that was selected to administer the program, is expected to start reviewing new applications on Sept. 8.
That’s pathetic but typical Cuomo government ineffectiveness, but Hochful isn’t much different.
Maybe she should stop for a few seconds and figure out how NYS can help stranded Americans in Kabul. And since she’s big Joe Biden supporter, maybe she can convince him to not leave until everyone’s out of there? What a complete failure Joe is, he can’t even surrender with dignity.