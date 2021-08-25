Newtown parcel sold for $3.1M; to be developed for senior housing

The Newtown Board of Selectmen has approved the $3.1 million sale of 14 acres, eight of which will be used for senior housing, at 6 Commerce Drive.

Teton Capital Co. LLC of Old Greenwich plans to construct between 150 and 170 senior-housing apartments on the eight acres.

The property is part of a 41-acre area, 27 acres of which have been preserved as open space.

The state granted the property to Newtown for sale as a commercial development 15 years ago, with sporadic attempts at selling it coming to naught until now.

Teton must now apply for a zoning change and submit a site proposal to the town.