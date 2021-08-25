Home Fairfield Linda S. Huber named CFO at Norwalk’s FactSet

By
Phil Hall
-

FactSet has appointed Linda S. Huber as chief financial officer, effective in early October. She succeeds Helen Shan, who has assumed leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as chief revenue officer.

Huber Fact Set
Huber

In her new job, Huber will lead the Norwalk-headquartered company’s global finance organization and oversee its financial functions, including accounting, corporate development, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), treasury, tax, and investor and media relations.

Huber was previously CFO of MSCI Inc., where she was responsible for the company’s global finance activities, including controllership, FP&A, tax, treasury, investor relations, and enterprise risk management. Prior to joining MSCI, she served as executive vice president and CFO of Moody’s Corp., executive vice president and CFO at U.S. Trust Co., managing director at Freeman & Co. and vice president of corporate strategy and development and assistant treasurer at PepsiCo.

Huber held the rank of captain in the U.S. Army and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Huber serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Montreal.

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

