Linda S. Huber named CFO at Norwalk’s FactSet

FactSet has appointed Linda S. Huber as chief financial officer, effective in early October. She succeeds Helen Shan, who has assumed leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as chief revenue officer.

In her new job, Huber will lead the Norwalk-headquartered company’s global finance organization and oversee its financial functions, including accounting, corporate development, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), treasury, tax, and investor and media relations.

Huber was previously CFO of MSCI Inc., where she was responsible for the company’s global finance activities, including controllership, FP&A, tax, treasury, investor relations, and enterprise risk management. Prior to joining MSCI, she served as executive vice president and CFO of Moody’s Corp., executive vice president and CFO at U.S. Trust Co., managing director at Freeman & Co. and vice president of corporate strategy and development and assistant treasurer at PepsiCo.

Huber held the rank of captain in the U.S. Army and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Huber serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Montreal.