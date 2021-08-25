Saucey brings alcohol delivery service to Connecticut

The alcohol delivery service Saucey is branching out into Connecticut.

Saucey launched in 2014 and operates in more than 600 cities across 13 states, including New York City and Westchester County. Consumers can order beer, wine, spirits and mixers from the Saucey app, as well as tobacco products and snacks.

The company said its service will be available to adults across Connecticut’s cities including Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, Greenwich, Norwalk and Stamford.

“We’re excited to bring the convenience of Saucey to the great state of Connecticut,” said Chris Vaughn, founder and CEO of Saucey.

“For years, people in this state have struggled with the fact that alcohol could only be purchased from certain stores on certain days at certain times. Since the global pandemic transformed the concept of delivery from an afterthought to routine, now seemed an exciting time to show Connecticut the incredible selection Saucey has to offer, at the best prices in the state.”