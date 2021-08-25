Home Fairfield Saucey brings alcohol delivery service to Connecticut

Saucey brings alcohol delivery service to Connecticut

By
Phil Hall
-

The alcohol delivery service Saucey is branching out into Connecticut.

SauceySaucey launched in 2014 and operates in more than 600 cities across 13 states, including New York City and Westchester County. Consumers can order beer, wine, spirits and mixers from the Saucey app, as well as tobacco products and snacks.

The company said its service will be available to adults across Connecticut’s cities including Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, Greenwich, Norwalk and Stamford.

“We’re excited to bring the convenience of Saucey to the great state of Connecticut,” said Chris Vaughn, founder and CEO of Saucey.

“For years, people in this state have struggled with the fact that alcohol could only be purchased from certain stores on certain days at certain times. Since the global pandemic transformed the concept of delivery from an afterthought to routine, now seemed an exciting time to show Connecticut the incredible selection Saucey has to offer, at the best prices in the state.”

Previous articleLinda S. Huber named CFO at Norwalk’s FactSet
Next articleNewtown parcel sold for $3.1M; to be developed for senior housing
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here