The Tomato Café exits Poughkeepsie’s restaurant scene

Phil Hall
The owners of The Tomato Café have announced the closing of their pizzeria restaurant at 15 Collegeview Ave. in Poughkeepsie.

The restaurant opened in 2017 and featured outdoor seating that overlooked the Vassar College campus. In a message on the café’s Facebook page, the owners notified patrons that they were shuttering operations, but added another restaurant was poised to fill its space.

“While we do say goodbye to our Poughkeepsie location,” they wrote, “we do wish the new eatery (possibly a familiar face!) the best of luck.”

The Tomato Café operates a second location at 1123 Main St. in Fishkill.

