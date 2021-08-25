The Disney Store at the Danbury Fair mall is among almost 60 due to close on or before Sept. 15, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The move follows a March announcement by the media giant that it planned to close at least 60 of its North American retail outlets. Thirty-eight stores were closed that month.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world,” Stephanie Young, president, consumer products games and publishing, said in a statement at that time.

“We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” she added.

Target has said it will open Disney outlets within over 100 of its stores. The closing of the standalone stores will not include Disney’s 600-plus shops inside its theme parks.

Other Disney Stores set to close over the next few weeks in the area include the Westfarms Mall location in Farmington, and those in Central Valley, Elmhurst and Lake Grove, New York.