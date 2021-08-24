RCC, St. Thomas Aquinas say learn here, live there in expansion of partnership program

Through an expansion to the STAC Tracks program announced Aug. 24 by Rockland Community College and St. Thomas Aquinas College, enrolled students will be able to take advantage of new benefits this fall in addition to being able to easily transfer to STAC from RCC after completing their associate degree.

During their time enrolled at RCC, students in the STAC Tracks program will now be able to live at the St. Thomas Aquinas campus and will be able to access its student services and resources, including libraries, dining services, clubs, extracurriculars and student academic and career planning facilities, along with the continuing program benefit of receiving financial assistance between the two institutions.

“St. Thomas Aquinas College is delighted to expand upon our flagship ‘STAC Tracks’ partnership with Rockland Community College, under the leadership of RCC President (Michael) Baston,” said STAC President Ken Daly.

“By combining the resources of two of the leading colleges in our region, we will be better able to support students in advancing their education and career opportunities as they navigate through this difficult time.”

“Many students want to stay local, receive an affordable education and be prepared for a viable career,” Baston said. “This agreement ensures that RCC students will receive a strong foundation here on our campus and then have the opportunity to seamlessly transfer to St. Thomas Aquinas to take the next step in their career journey while having access to resources at both RCC and STAC.”