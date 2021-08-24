CT political leaders, colleagues offer support to TV meteorologist Rachel Frank bullied in tweet storm

While Hurricane-turned-Tropical Storm-turned-Tropical Depression Henri did not bring the levels of wreckage that many weather forecasters predicted, Emmy-winning chief meteorologist Rachel Frank of Fox 61 was deluged in a wave of social media criticism that questioned her competency.

On her Twitter page, Frank vented over the insulting message she received after Henri’s predicted severity did not occur.

“I am lucky to have a career I love,” she tweeted. “But this week has been challenging. I’m on day 8 of work. Missed my cousin’s wedding. Now I’m getting venomous messages insulting my intelligence and my appearance. I’m ‘pathetic,’ ‘dumb,’ ‘sensationalist’. ‘A blonde that won’t stop talking.’

“I know I should have a thicker skin,” she added. “But I’m a person and I have reached my limit.”

Frank’s tweet was received with a rush of support from prominent fans of her work. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tweeted, “Rachel, we are so lucky to have you in Connecticut keeping folks informed! These sort of unacceptable messages are what women still face all too often in their careers, and it’s important that we call it out. Ignore the haters and keep up the good work for our state!”

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff responded, “Social media gives miserable people a platform to spread their miserableness. Everyone who paid attention was prepared for the storm. The fact we were spared saved lives, money and other precious resources.”

Melissa Cole, meteorologist at WFSB, commiserated by tweeting, “I’m feeling the feels along with you. But you are AMAZING at what you do. Smart and beautiful. Don’t let anyone dampen your spirit.”

And Carrie Bulger, of Quinnipiac University and editor-in-chief at Journal of Managerial Psychology, offered an academic perspective in tweeting, “Wish I could give you a formula to care less about these ridiculous negative comments…I’m a long time college prof, I can have 99 positive comments and 1 negative one on end of semester evals from students. Guess which one clangs around my head? You are excellent at your job!”