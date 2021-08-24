Two ex-Chase branches in Harrison listed for $5.8M sale

A pair of former Chase Bank branches in Harrison have been listed for sale for a combined $5.8 million.

The branch at 275 Halstead Ave. is a three-story, 6,230-square-foot property with eight surface parking spaces. It is directly across from the Harrison Metro-North Railraod station. The vacant property is listed at $2.3 million.

The branch at 402 Halstead Ave. is a one-story, 2,631-square-foot property with a drive-thru and 29 surface parking spaces. The vacant property is listed at $3.5 million.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for both sites.