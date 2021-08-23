In a farewell address to the people of New York state on his last day as governor before his resignation takes effect, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed support for business, gave recommendations for dealing with Covid and repeated his belief that the attorney general’s report on the allegations against him was a “political firecracker on an explosive topic” that worked.

He expressed his belief that the truth will ultimately be revealed and he’ll be found not to have acted inappropriately.

“Our state’s economic competitiveness is vital,” Cuomo said in the address that lasted just under 16 minutes. “Demonizing business is against our collective self-interest. Taking actions that cause businesses to flee the state, taking jobs with them, only weakens our tax base and our ability to do good things for people.”

Cuomo said that the elected officials in Washington should have repealed the cap on deductibility of state and local taxes from federal income tax returns, known as SALT, eight months ago when the Democrats took over.

“We can address income inequality without ending incomes. Taxes can be reduced right away if Washington does what they promised New Yorkers they would do and repeal the so-called SALT tax. That would lower New York’s taxes $15 billion per year. That would make a major difference and frankly dwarf all of the other federal aid programs,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that he disagrees with those in the Democratic Party who have called for defunding the police. He also assailed those in government who put out news releases and make statements but actually don’t produce results.

“We’ve embarked on the most aggressive green energy plan in the nation. Not talk, action,” Cuomo said. “We cannot go back to the old days when government talked, and government debated, and government issued a lot of press releases about what they were doing, but they never made a difference in people’s lives, and they never improved, and they never built.”

Cuomo said that with school approaching, action must be taken to prevent the spread of Covid.

“Teachers must be vaccinated for their protection and for our children’s protection. Masks must be required in high-risk areas and private businesses must mandate proof of vaccination for large gatherings. Now, this simply will not happen without a state law mandating that it happen. Local politics are too intense. Private businesses cannot and will not enforce the law. Local police must be mandated to do that, but we must take these actions.”

Cuomo expressed a belief in the intelligence and goodness of New Yorkers.

“My faith has been in the people, not the politicians and not even the political system. I know too well the flaws of the political system. I believed and still believe that New Yorkers informed with the facts when they believe the facts, when they believe they’re told the truth, they will do the right thing.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is due to take the oath of office as governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to finish out Cuomo’s unexpired term. She said she intended to run for a full four-year term. The oath will be administered by New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who formerly served as Westchester County district attorney.