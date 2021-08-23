Avelo Airlines to offer service from Tweed to four Florida airports

Avelo Airlines has announced it will launch service this fall between Tweed-New Haven Airport and four Florida destinations.

Starting Nov. 3, Avelo will operate nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. One-way introductory fares will start at $59 and can now be booked via the AveloAir.com website.

Avelo is a startup airline initially concentrating on the West Coast market. In May, it announced that Tweed would be the center of its East Coast operations. The routes are the first connecting Tweed with Florida and mark the largest expansion in commercial flight service from Tweed in more than 30 years.

“We’re excited to bring more choice, everyday low fares and the Avelo Soul of Service to Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Connecticut residents told us they want more convenient and affordable options for flying to Florida and we listened. These four popular sun-soaked destinations are an ideal winter retreat.”