Kohlberg & Co. of Mount Kisco acquires Pennsylvania emergency lighting company

Kohlberg & Co., a private equity firm with headquarters in Mount Kisco, has acquired Myers EPS, a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in backup power products for emergency lighting systems.

The financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to partner with Myers EPS and its management team,” said Jean Roberts, partner at Kohlberg. “The company has established itself as the leading platform for backup power solutions in the emergency lighting industry. We believe the company is well positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and we look forward to supporting (Myers CEO John Daly) and the team in the execution of their strategic plan.”

Myers operates two facilities in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and San Leandro, California. Its clients include data centers, government buildings, distribution warehouses and health care centers.

Daly and the rest of the Myers management team will continue to run operations for the company.

“Over the past several years, we have experienced strong growth as the market leader in the backup emergency lighting market,” Daly said. “The Myers EPS team is highly enthusiastic to partner with Kohlberg for our next phase of growth as we look to expand our capabilities and enhance our ability to meet our customers’ needs.”