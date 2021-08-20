New York state gained over 43,000 private-sector jobs in July

New York state’s latest preliminary data showed 43,800 private-sector jobs added to its economy, bringing the total to 7,496,400.

That change translates to a 7% increase year-over-year, higher than that of the United States’ 5.8% private-sector growth, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s increase over the month was 0.6%.

While the state’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.1% to 7.6%, it remains one of the highest in the country, which averages 5.4% unemployment across all states.

The Orange-Rockland-Westchester area grew its total confirmed jobs by 7.6% over the year, and its private sector job total rose by 8.2%.

The report also noted that jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector saw the most growth from this time last year, adding almost 200,000 jobs to achieve 35.2% growth.