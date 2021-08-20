Luxury recommerce retailer Rebag opens Greenwich Ave. store

The luxury resale retailer Rebag has opened its first Connecticut location at 107 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

The 2,100-square-foot store will offer bags, watches, fine jewelry and accessories. The Greenwich location also debuts Rebag’s Clair Corner, a self-service kiosk that allows customers to receive an instant price quote on the item they are selling.

“Greenwich has always been a shopping destination for local communities in Connecticut and New York; and since Covid-19, it has become even more popular due to a vast amount of New York City residents moving to the area,” said Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag.

“Opening a physical location in Greenwich is a natural next step, and builds on our retail strategy of penetrating local markets where our customers dwell, while serving as a convenient drop off point for sellers.”

Rebag operates four stores in New York City, two in Florida and one in California. The Greenwich store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.