WWE president says the company would ‘listen’ to potential takeover bid

WWE President Nick Khan has opened the door to the possibility of the Stamford-headquartered company considering a potential acquisition.

In an interview on the podcast Recode Media, Khan was asked whether the company would be open to selling itself to new ownership.

“Well, look, we’re open for business on anything and everything,” Khan said. “And even some of the business plans that we’ve announced recently, I think, are different or unique to what the company has traditionally done.

“So, we’re open for business,” he said. “If somebody calls, we’ll listen. But we’re not active – we’re not out in the marketplace trying to change that structure.”

WWE has been through a tumultuous period during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the evaporation of its live events and the associated merchandising.

The company resumed its live shows last month and has recently pursued new endeavors,  including a streaming contract with NBCUniversal’s Peacock, a podcasting contract with the Spotify subsidiary The Ringer, a proposed narrative dramatic series on WWE founder and CEO Vince McMahon and an entry into the fast-growing nonfungible token marketplace highlighting WWE star-turned-Hollywood leading man John Cena.

