Connecticut gained 9,400 jobs in July

Connecticut saw the addition of 9,400 jobs in July, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor.

Last month’s 0.6% uptick in job creation resulted in a seasonally adjusted total of 1.6 million jobs. July marked the seventh consecutive month of job gains, as well as the strongest for 2021. The state’s unemployment rate dropped to an estimated 7.3% in July from the revised 7.7% rate in June.

Connecticut has now recovered 67.2% (196,400) of the 292,400 positions lost in the March and April 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Employment in the private sector increased by 6,400 jobs (0.5%) to 1.37 million and is now higher by 66,000 jobs (5.1%) from July 2020. The government supersector also added 3,000 jobs (1.3%) to a level of 227,800 and is now higher by 9,300 (4.3%) positions from one year earlier.

Within Fairfield County, the greater Danbury area saw the addition of 100 jobs, a 0.1% rise, but the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor lost 1,700 jobs, a 0.5% decline.

“Jobs are up nearly 30,000 since December while the unemployment rate has fallen 1.2% points in just five months” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor.

“Some industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic, such as accommodation and food services and retail trade, have now recovered more than 70% of the jobs lost due to the Covid shutdown.”