Home Economy Connecticut gained 9,400 jobs in July

Connecticut gained 9,400 jobs in July

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut saw the addition of 9,400 jobs in July, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor.

Connecticut job growthLast month’s 0.6% uptick in job creation resulted in a seasonally adjusted total of 1.6 million jobs. July marked the seventh consecutive month of job gains, as well as the strongest for 2021. The state’s unemployment rate dropped to an estimated 7.3% in July from the revised 7.7% rate in June.

Connecticut has now recovered 67.2% (196,400) of the 292,400 positions lost in the March and April 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Employment in the private sector increased by 6,400 jobs (0.5%) to 1.37 million and is now higher by 66,000 jobs (5.1%) from July 2020. The government supersector also added 3,000 jobs (1.3%) to a level of 227,800 and is now higher by 9,300 (4.3%) positions from one year earlier.

Within Fairfield County, the greater Danbury area saw the addition of 100 jobs, a 0.1% rise, but the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor lost 1,700 jobs, a 0.5% decline.

“Jobs are up nearly 30,000 since December while the unemployment rate has fallen 1.2% points in just five months” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor.

“Some industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic, such as accommodation and food services and retail trade, have now recovered more than 70% of the jobs lost due to the Covid shutdown.”

Previous articleLuxury recommerce retailer Rebag opens Greenwich Ave. store
Next articleWWE president says the company would ‘listen’ to potential takeover bid
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here