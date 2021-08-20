Gov. Lamont orders state employees to be Covid vaccinated by Sept. 27

Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order mandating all state employees and the staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools in Connecticut to have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 27.

Those who do not get vaccinated based on medical or religious exemptions will be required to be tested for Covid on a weekly basis. However, the employees of state hospitals and long-term care facilities – identified in the executive order as Albert J. Solnit Center South, Whiting Forensic Hospital, John Dempsey Hospital and Connecticut Valley Hospital – will not have the option of being tested in lieu of vaccination.

In a statement, the governor’s office said it was “working with state employee unions to implement the requirement quickly and fairly.”

“Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection and subsequent transmission,” Lamont said. “Our dedicated state employees must work together to ensure a safe work environment for one another and can do so by getting vaccinated.”

As of Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., 344 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut with Covid. Most of the patients were in New Haven County (111), Hartford County (107) and Fairfield County (78). Connecticut’s daily test positivity rate for Covid was 3.37%.