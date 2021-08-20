Altium Wealth Management launches investment management platform

Altium Wealth Management, a financial advisory company based in Purchase that focuses on serving high-net-worth clients, launches Altelligence, its proprietary investment management platform.

The platform is now available to the wealth management community and other registered investment advisory firms. Altium lists strategic asset allocation, opportunistic rebalancing and building diverse, risk-based, low-cost and tax-efficient portfolios as the key features of the product.

“Financial advisers not only need to deliver an exceptional client experience, but one that also responds to the rise of customization that fosters focused, transparent and valuable relationships,” said Anthony DeStefano, CEO and managing director of Altium Wealth Management. “We look forward to sharing this powerful resource with like-minded wealth managers industrywide.”

Altelligence is administered by the firm’s portfolio managers, but uses automation through a trading algorithm. Portfolios through the system can be customized for risk tolerance, cash flow or other client preferences.