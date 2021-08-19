Home Education UConn mandates Covid vaccinations for workforce

UConn mandates Covid vaccinations for workforce

Phil Hall
University of Connecticut interim President Andrew Agwunobi has announced that all current and new employees of the school must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct. 15.

“As you are aware, at the University of Connecticut and UConn Health, our primary goal during this pandemic is to keep all employees, students, and patients safe,” said Agwunobi in a letter to the UConn workforce.

“This is particularly important given the rise of the Delta variant and the upcoming start of in-person classes.”

The new mandate expands a previous mandate that requires all UConn students to be fully vaccinated prior to participating in the school’s in-person activities. UConn employees who receive exemptions from being vaccinated based on medical or religious concerns will be required to be tested for Covid on a weekly basis. 

UConn’s new rule follows an announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that placed Fairfield County in the “high transmission” Covid category.

Fairfield is the fifth county in the state to be upgraded to the category, following New Haven, Hartford, New London and Middlesex Counties; the other three Connecticut counties are classified in the “substantial transmission” category.

