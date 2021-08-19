WWE in new podcast partnership with Spotify

Stamford-headquartered WWE has announced plans to roll out a new audio network in a multiyear partnership with the Spotify subsidiary The Ringer.

In this partnership, WWE and The Ringer will develop audio content exclusively for the Spotify platform and Ringer website.

Among the new offerings will be a series from WWE personality Evan Mack called “MackMania” and a narrative series produced by Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer. Also, existing WWE audio programming will become available exclusively on Spotify.

The new partnership will kick off at the Aug. 21 SummerSlam event in Las Vegas.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said the collaboration “will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of Spotify listeners.”