Nuvance Health temporarily bans hospital visitors due to Covid rise

Nuvance Health has announced an indefinite pause on most visitors to its hospitals in Connecticut and New York due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the hospital network said the visitation pause will begin today (Aug.19) and will cover inpatient, emergency departments, medical practices and ambulatory services. Exceptions will be made for visitors to patients under 21, maternity and NICU patients, and those with disabilities and in end-of-life circumstances.

“As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, this is an important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to you, your family, our staff and the community,” Nuvance stated.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your family. We will make every effort to keep patients connected with loved ones. We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness, and we re-evaluate our policies regularly.”

The Nuvance network covers four Connecticut facilities (Danbury, Norwalk, New Milford and Sharon Hospitals) and three in New York (Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Putnam Hospital Center).