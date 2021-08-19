Home Fairfield Nuvance Health temporarily bans hospital visitors due to Covid rise

By
Phil Hall
-

Nuvance Health has announced an indefinite pause on most visitors to its hospitals in Connecticut and New York due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Vassar Brothers pavilion
Vassar Brothers along Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. Photo by Bob Rozycki

In a statement, the hospital network said the visitation pause will begin today (Aug.19)  and will cover inpatient, emergency departments, medical practices and ambulatory services. Exceptions will be made for visitors to patients under 21, maternity and NICU patients, and those with disabilities and in end-of-life circumstances.

“As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, this is an important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to you, your family, our staff and the community,” Nuvance stated.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your family. We will make every effort to keep patients connected with loved ones. We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness, and we re-evaluate our policies regularly.”

The Nuvance network covers four Connecticut facilities (Danbury, Norwalk, New Milford and Sharon Hospitals) and three in New York (Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Putnam Hospital Center).

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

