Poll: Two-thirds of parents expect to pay more for school supplies this fall

American parents facing back-to-school shopping for their children have mostly resigned themselves to the prospect of higher prices for school supplies, according to a new survey from the social platform for shopping Slickdeals.

In a poll of 2,000 parents with school-age children, 51% of respondents admitted experiencing anxiety when considering their kids’ supplies list, with 66% predicting this year’s school supplies will be more expensive than last year – parents are planning to spend nearly $450 on supplies for each child.

Slightly more than half of the survey respondents expected to spend more on technology this year, with face masks and hand sanitizer being added to supply lists for the first time ever.

Furthermore, 54% of parents have already started school supply shopping but 28% said they were holding off because they can’t afford school supplies right now. And while 57% of parents said they have yet to start a college fund for their child, 42% of those who do say they have had to borrow money from their child’s college savings to pay for their school supplies.