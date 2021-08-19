Home Education Poll: Two-thirds of parents expect to pay more for school supplies this...

Poll: Two-thirds of parents expect to pay more for school supplies this fall

By
Phil Hall
-

American parents facing back-to-school shopping for their children have mostly resigned themselves to the prospect of higher prices for school supplies, according to a new survey from the social platform for shopping Slickdeals.

school suppliesIn a poll of 2,000 parents with school-age children, 51% of respondents admitted experiencing anxiety when considering their kids’ supplies list, with 66% predicting this year’s school supplies will be more expensive than last year – parents are planning to spend nearly $450 on supplies for each child.

Slightly more than half of the survey respondents expected to spend more on technology this year, with face masks and hand sanitizer being added to supply lists for the first time ever.

Furthermore, 54% of parents have already started school supply shopping but 28% said they were holding off because they can’t afford school supplies right now. And while 57% of parents said they have yet to start a college fund for their child, 42% of those who do say they have had to borrow money from their child’s college savings to pay for their school supplies.

Previous articleWWE in new podcast partnership with Spotify
Next articleNorth River Shipyard sues Upper Nyack for $8M over ‘retaliatory’ noise law
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here