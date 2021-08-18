Survey: Americans spend $2,000 per year on delivery services

More than three-quarters of Americans have placed orders with an on-demand delivery service over the past year, according to a survey released by LendingTree.

In a poll of more than 1,000 adults, 51% of respondents said Amazon was their top delivery service, with 45% acknowledging they’ve had food delivered. On average, Americans spend $2,000 on delivery services per year – in the last month, the reported spending average totaled $157.

The survey also found 70% of respondents were willing to pay more on a delivery service in order to achieve savings in time and effort – and while 37% said they would cap that extra spending at $50 per month, 19% were willing to shell out $100 or more for the convenience.

However, 29% of respondents admitted to spending more than they could afford on delivery services, while overspending was most prevalent among Gen Z (48%), millennials (39%) and parents with children under 18 (48%).

And even when the Covid-19 pandemic becomes history, 45% of survey respondents stated they would continue using delivery services just as often as they did during the pandemic.

“Having everything from personal care items and clothing to food and meal kits delivered right to your home is certainly convenient but can add up,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

“Avoid blowing your budget by comparing prices and finding the best deals. Even a little savings can go a long way.”