Ryan Fazio wins special election for state Senate 36th district

Republican Ryan Fazio won the special election for the Connecticut state Senate’s 36th District, defeating Democrat Alexis Gevanter and petitioning candidate John Blankley.

The district covers Greenwich and portions of Stamford and New Canaan. Fazio will complete the term of Alex Kasser, who abruptly resigned in June after citing an emotional strain created by her efforts to divorce her husband, Morgan Stanley executive Seth Bergstein, whom she has publicly accused of domestic abuse.

Fazio unsuccessfully challenged Kasser for the seat in the 2020 election and will be eligible to seek a full term next year.

The 31-year-old Fazio is an investment firm executive and a member of Greenwich’s Representative Town Meeting. His victory was noted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who tweeted her congratulations by noting that “Biden won this district by 25 points in 2020 and tonight, we flipped it RED!”