Nanuet musician accused of ripping off dead rapper Guru

The estate of Keith Edward Elam – more popularly known as the rapper Guru, who died eleven years ago at age 43 – has sued his former business partner for allegedly stealing from the hip hop performer.

Patricia Elam, Guru’s sister, and Lana Vayda, who once worked for Guru Productions, accused John “Solar” Mosher of Nanuet of fraud in an Aug. 12 lawsuit filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains.

Elam and Vayda claim that Mosher concealed stolen assets, when he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in 2018.

Mosher’s attorney, Robert S. Lewis of Nyack, declined to comment.

“We will not try this case in the press,” he said in an email. “We will address the allegations … in court at the appropriate time.”

Guru – an acronym for Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal – was also known as Jazzmattaz, Keithy E.M.C. and Bald Head Slick, and performed in the group Gang Starr.

He produced several critically acclaimed albums, according to an obituary on the Guardian US website.

In 2010, while suffering from multiple myeloma, he went into cardiac arrest and fell into a coma for several weeks until his death.

Shortly after his death, Mosher released a letter purportedly written by Guru on his deathbed, stating in part, “Solar and his family is my family and I love them dearly and I expect my family, friends, and fans to respect that.”

Guru’s family, according to news accounts, questioned the validity of the deathbed declaration.

The Elam estate sued to get back property that it claimed Mosher took. In 2014, Rockland Surrogate Court Judge Thomas E. Walsh II ordered Mosher to return nearly $170,000. He enjoined Mosher from representing himself as an executor of the estate and from using or licensing anything created by Guru.

Walsh noted “serious concerns with the apparent persistent, pervasive, material and intentional misrepresentations by … John Mosher.”

The state Second Appellate Court affirmed most of the ruling in 2016 but lowered the judgment to $114,162.

When Mosher petitioned for bankruptcy protection, he listed $400,063 in assets and $484,094 in liabilities, including $4,669 owed to Guru’s estate.

But according to Patricia Elam and Lana Vayda, Mosher still owes the estate $114,162.

They also claim that Mosher failed to disclose his interest in property in Jamaica, ownership of eight businesses, the sale of 30 previously unreleased Guru recordings for $150,000, possession of dozens of additional unreleased recordings, and control of copyrights and trademarks for assets associated with Guru.

When a lawyer questioned Mosher at examinations in March and June, he refused to answer most questions and invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, the lawsuit states.

Patricia Elam and Vanya accuse Mosher of fraud and are asking bankruptcy court to deny relief from his debt to the estate.

The estate is represented by Nassau County attorney Gayle S. Gerson.