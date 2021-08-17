Purchase Professional Park gains more health care sector renters

Against the background of some Westchester Avenue office parks being repurposed with residential and retail uses, Simone Development Cos. and Fareri Associates have found a healthy interest in office leasing reflected in new leases from the health care sector for space at its Purchase Professional Park.

The office park on Westchester Avenue in Purchase has four buildings with a total of 220,000 square feet of space. New leases totaling 21,518 square feet add to the park’s existing tenant base in the medical field.

Westchester Park Pediatrics has leased 8,300 square feet at 3010 Westchester Ave. Schweiger Dermatology Group leased 2,510 square feet and International Research Services, a cosmetic testing company, took 5,771 square feet in that building. Dermatologist Jeremy Brauer signed a lease for space at 3000 Westchester Ave.

Purchase Professional Park already has some of Westchester and Fairfield’s household health care names among its tenant roster. Westmed Medical Group occupies the entire 85,000-square-foot building at 3030 Westchester Ave. The park’s other medical tenants include: Burke Rehabilitation; ENT & Allergy Associates; Greenwich Hospital; Northern Westchester Hospital Associates; Rye Orthopedic Associates; Greenwich Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates; Merit Dental Inc; kidney dialysis provider Liberty RC Inc.; and the Ophthalmology practice Lederman & Lederman.

Joanna Simone, principal and vice president of leasing and property management operations of Simone, said, “Health care is the fastest growing industry sector in our region and Purchase Professional Park is leading the way as the location of choice for today’s medical practices.”