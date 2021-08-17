Home Banking & Finance Synchrony partners with Walgreens on new credit card programs

Synchrony partners with Walgreens on new credit card programs

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-headquartered Synchrony has teamed with Walgreens on the launch of two credit card products.

The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are no-fee products that offer rewards program benefits.

Synchrony Walgreens credit cardsAccording to the companies, myWalgreens Credit Card cardholders can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible Walgreens-branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on all other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases.

MyWalgreens Mastercard cardholders can earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Cardholders in both programs earn $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards when they make their first purchase within 45 days of opening an account.

“Synchrony is proud to deepen our health and wellness expertise by partnering with Walgreens and to bring the myWalgreens Credit Card to market,” said Alberto Casellas, CEO and executive vice president at Synchrony Health and Wellness.

“Now more than ever, consumers are focused on living well and this card offers a dynamic, new customer experience designed to meet their unique needs – a personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and focusing on wellness easier and more rewarding.”

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

