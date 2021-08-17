Synchrony partners with Walgreens on new credit card programs

Stamford-headquartered Synchrony has teamed with Walgreens on the launch of two credit card products.

The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are no-fee products that offer rewards program benefits.

According to the companies, myWalgreens Credit Card cardholders can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible Walgreens-branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on all other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases.

MyWalgreens Mastercard cardholders can earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Cardholders in both programs earn $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards when they make their first purchase within 45 days of opening an account.

“Synchrony is proud to deepen our health and wellness expertise by partnering with Walgreens and to bring the myWalgreens Credit Card to market,” said Alberto Casellas, CEO and executive vice president at Synchrony Health and Wellness.

“Now more than ever, consumers are focused on living well and this card offers a dynamic, new customer experience designed to meet their unique needs – a personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and focusing on wellness easier and more rewarding.”