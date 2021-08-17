Sikorsky snags $116.5M Army contract for rotor blade overhaul

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. was awarded a $116.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for maintenance and overhaul of its Black Hawk main rotor blade.

Bids for the contract were solicited via the internet, with only the Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky bidding for the engagement. Work locations and funding on this contract will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2026.

August has been a busy month for Sikorsky – two weeks ago, the company signed a four-year contract with the Brazilian Air Force to provide logistical support for its 16 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and it received approval from the U.S. Department of State to supply the Israeli Air Force with 18 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.