Little Dumpling House brings Asian-inspired ghost kitchen to Westport

The latest addition to Westport’s dining scene is a ghost kitchen serving Asian-inspired cuisine.

Little Dumpling House at 971 Post Road East specializes in dumplings, sushi bowls and salads, along with Asian-fusion desserts. It is owned by Charlie Gilhuly and Molly Healey.

Among the menu highlights are miso glazed Atlantic cod, bluefin tuna sushi bowl, duck wonton soup and Thai curry dumplings in a choice of three flavors (pork and garlic, chicken and mushroom or tofu shiitake).

As a ghost kitchen, Little Dumpling House does not provide indoor dining. The restaurant is initially offering only takeout orders on Thursdays through Sundays between 4 and 9 p.m. and plans to expand into deliveries on a wider schedule later in the year.