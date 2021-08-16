Attention, Connecticut shoppers: Sales Tax-Free Week is this week

Connecticut’s annual Sales Tax-Free Week kicked off on Aug. 15 and will run through Aug. 21.

During this week, retail purchases for most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 will be exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption covers each eligible item bought by a consumer, regardless of how many of those items are sold on the same invoice.

“Connecticut Sales Tax Free Week provides an excellent opportunity for Connecticut residents to save money on purchases, particularly as the new school year approaches, and to reconnect with local retail businesses that have endured the business challenges of the past year and a half,” Connecticut Retail Merchants Association President Timothy G. Phelan said.