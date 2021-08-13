Encompass Digital Media renews 136K-square-foot lease at Shippan Landing

Encompass Digital Media has renewed its 136,366-square-foot lease at Stamford’s Shippan Landing for another six years.

Encompass is a global managed services company focused on supporting television and radio broadcasters, cable networks, sports leagues and OTT (“over-the-top”) platforms. The company has maintained a facility at Shippan Landing since 1994, and occupies the second, third and fourth floors at 250 Harbor Drive.

The transaction was announced by the property ownership, a joint venture of George Comfort & Sons and an affiliate of Rubenstein Partners L.P. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Shippan Landing consists of six buildings of Class-A office space situated on 17 acres at the Stamford Harbor waterfront. Located on a peninsula overlooking the Long Island Sound and Stamford Harbor, the complex recently underwent a complete reimagining to provide tenants with a contemporary and collaborative environment.

Recent renovations include Harbor Terrace — a new amenity building featuring a café with outdoor seating looking over Long Island Sound and fitness center/yoga studio — and Harbor Green, an outdoor courtyard with modern landscaping, walking paths and seating areas. The buildings have also been upgraded with new lobbies, elevator systems and cabs, and new HVAC systems.

Other complex amenities include a beer garden, private terraces and patios, sports courts and waterfront common seating and lounge areas.

David Block, Steven Greenbush, and Joe Coleman of CBRE represented the tenant in the transaction announced today. Peter Duncan and Dana Pike of George Comfort & Sons Inc. and the team of Trip Hoffman, Adam Klimek and Mike Norris of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership.