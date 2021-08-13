Lottery Corp. names Rush Street Interactive as sports betting ops partner

The Connecticut Lottery Corp. (CLC) has named Rush Street Interactive (RSI) as its sports betting operations partner for the CLC’s soon-to-launch sports wagering business.

The launch is expected to take place before, or shortly after, the NFL season begins on Sept. 9.

Through the 10-year agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, RSI will serve as the CLC’s exclusive provider of a state-of-the-art sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels, including as the operator of the CLC’s mobile/online sportsbook.

“Rush Street Interactive is a respected sports betting and gaming company that has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, chairman, CLC Board of Directors.

CLC President & CEO Greg Smith said that the corporation received “15 quality proposals from well-established gaming companies, and RSI rose to the top through the combination of its experience and commitment to quality products, customer service, and responsible gaming safeguards.”

Known for its PlaySugarHouse.com, BetRivers.com, and RushBet.co brands, RSI is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in 10 states, including New York and New Jersey.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for RSI, as the trust and confidence of a state-backed organization such as the CLC further validates the strength of our award-winning online gaming platform and customer service,” RSI President Richard Schwartz said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the CLC team to offer Connecticuters safe, convenient, and unique gaming experiences.”

In addition, the CLC has teamed with Sportech to offer sports betting at 10 of Sportech’s current OTB locations, including Bobby V’s locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks; Sports Haven in New Haven; and the Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk.

The CLC may operate up to 15 retail sports wagering locations.

“We are very excited to partner with Sportech to bring retail sports betting to all corners of the state of Connecticut,” said Simmelkjaer. “Their existing locations and licensed staff will allow us to get to market quickly with RSI’s retail offering, and we look forward to working with them as we ramp up retail sports betting around the state.”

Andrew Lindley, chief operating officer of Sportech PLC, added: “For over 25 years, Sportech has been the exclusive licensee of Connecticut’s off-track betting system and an established state gaming business. We are delighted to bring our established locations, local expertise, and licensed betting professionals to support CLC in delivering an exciting sports betting product across our retail network and assist in promoting CLC’s online and mobile channel.”

The news of the RSI and Sportech partnerships come on the heels of a successful 2021 fiscal year for the CLC, which saw it generate a record $1.5 billion in total sales and transfer a best-ever $418 million to the state’s General Fund.