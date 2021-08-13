R. Stone Co. joins growing exodus of shoreline-based companies to Monroe

For the third time within a month, a company based along the Fairfield County shoreline is looking to move its operations to Monroe.

R. Stone Co. LLC, a Bridgeport provider of stone veneer building materials, has applied to the Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission to move its operations to 169 Enterprise Drive in Monroe. According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the company would use the location for processing stone quarried from Newton for use on building facades and interiors.

The commission has scheduled a Sept. 16 hearing on the application, which has already received a positive response from Commissioner Robert Westlund.

“I feel it’s exactly the type of business that we’re trying to attract,” Westlund told the Sun.

R. Stone is the latest shoreline operation seeking to call Monroe home. Last month, Zwally Hauling announced plans to relocate its vehicle storage facility from Bridgeport to Monroe, and last week Galbo Provisions stated it was relocating its Southport headquarters to the town.