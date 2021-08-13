Middletown’s Paul Smythe’s Twisted Fried Chicken and Waffles reopens at The Galleria

Paul Smythe’s Twisted Fried Chicken and Waffles is returning to Middletown nearly three years after it closed its original restaurant.

The Galleria at Crystal Run is the new home for Paul Smythe’s, which opened earlier this week on the mall’s lower level. The restaurant specializes in Southern-style cuisine, mixing the comfort food favorite of fried chicken and waffles with other offerings including fried spared ribs, fried shrimp and chopped BBQ.

Paul Smythe’s previously had a location at 125 Dolson Ave. in Middletown that closed in late 2018, as well as a second restaurant in New Windsor that closed in 2019. At the time of the New Windsor closing, the restauranteur posted a Facebook message vowing that he was “rebuilding the Twisted Nation one Chicken and Waffles at a time … Not taking any shortcuts or sacrificing my integrity to get open. I’ve learned a lot about myself, this business and the company I kept. I will do better and be stronger than I was.”