Census: Stamford now state’s second-largest city as CT grows more diverse

Stamford is now the second-largest city in Connecticut, and the state’s population has increased modestly since 2010, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Connecticut’s 0.89% rise from 3,574,097 in 2010 to 3,605,904 as of April 1, 2020 was the fourth-smallest increase in the U.S.

Stamford – whose population increased by 10.5%, from 122,643 to 135,470 – leapfrogged over Hartford and New Haven to become the state’s second-largest municipality behind Bridgeport, which itself grew saw a 0.4% decline from 144,229 to 143,653.

All told, Fairfield County recorded an increase of 40,490 residents, the highest in the state. Norwalk remained the state’s sixth-largest city, growing 7% to 91,184, with Danbury staying in seventh place (up 7% to 86,518) and Greenwich remaining 10th (up 4% to 63,518).

As a result of the latest census data, Connecticut’s Congressional apportionment will remain at five.

The state is also becoming more diverse. While Connecticut’s White population dropped from 77.6% in 2010 to 66.4% in 2020, its Hispanic or Latino population increased from 13.4% to 17.3%; its Black population went from 10.1% to 10.8%; and its Asian population grew from 3.8% to 4.8%. The figures do not include people of mixed race.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who chaired the state’s 2020 Complete Count Committee, noted that Connecticut’s 99.9% overall response rate exceeded the national average of 99.8%, and that its 70.6% self-response rate bested the 2010 self-response rate of 69.5%.

“As Connecticut continues to be an attractive destination for new families, and as we continue to come back from the pandemic, our state’s count in the 2020 census will be a critical milestone which will ensure that our state gets its fair share of federal resources,” Bysiewicz said.

“By producing the most complete count possible, the 2020 census results will bring billions of dollars in federal resources to Connecticut for education, health care, transportation, and more,” she added.

The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281 compared with 308,745,538 in the 2010 Census, a 7.4% increase.