Census: Westchester population tops 1M

The population of Westchester County inched over the 1 million mark as of April 1, 2020, according to new census figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the 2010 census, Westchester’s population came in at 949,113. Last year, it was 1,004,457, an increase of 55,344 or 5.8%.

“I always knew we were a big county, big in culture, big in business, big in life and now also big in population,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “This census news continues a trend of good news for Westchester County. Our economy is thriving, businesses both small and large are growing, crime is down and our vaccination rate is among the highest in the state.”

The county had 497,684 White people in 2020, a decline of 8.6% from the 544,563 in the 2010 census. The Hispanic or Latino population went down by 0.8%, from 742,081 in 2010 to 735,123 in 2020. The Black or African-American population increased by 3.5%, from 126,585 in 2010 to 131,010 in 2020.

There was a 27% increase in the Asian population, from 51,123 in 2010 to 64,907 in 2020.

The census showed an 8.5% increase in the voting-age population, with 782,442 Westchester residents old enough to vote as of April 1, 2020, compared with 721,113 in 2010.

The census showed there were 367,296 occupied housing units in Westchester as of April 1, 2020, with another 21,667 units that were vacant. The number of occupied units rose 5.8% from the 347,232 counted in 2010, while the number of vacant units decreased 8.1% from the 23,589 counted in 2010.

Orange County had 401,310 people, according to the 2020 Census, while Rockland’s count was 338,329. Dutchess had 295,911 residents, while Ulster recorded 181,851 and Putnam’s count was 97,668. Sullivan County had 78,624 residents, up from 77,547 in the 2010 Census.

Yonkers inched out Rochester to become the third-largest city in New York state. Yonkers had been fourth in the 2010 Census with 195,976; in 2020 that figure rose to 211,569, compared with Rochester’s 211,328.

Buffalo remained the second-largest city in the state, with 278,349 residents. First in New York, and first in the nation, was New York City with a population of 8,804,190, up from 8,175,133 in the 2010 census.

The Empire State was the fourth most populous, with 20,201,249 people. California led the nation with a population of 39,538,223.

The 2020 population count for White Plains was 59,559, up 5.2% from the 56,583 in the 2010 census. Peekskill was less than half that with a population of 25,431, compared with 23,583 in 2010, an increase of 7.8%. In Poughkeepsie, there were 31,577 residents counted for the 2020 Census compared with 32,736 in 2010.

The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020, as shown in the 2020 Census, was 331,449,281 compared with 308,745,538 in the 2010 Census, a 7.4% increase.