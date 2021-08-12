Nationwide Mortgage Bankers opens Poughkeepsie branch

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers has opened an office at 460 Freedom Plains Road in the town of Poughkeepsie.

The branch’s team will offer home loan, mortgage and refinancing services.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers is based in Melville, Long Island, and was ranked No. 8 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies last year. The company identified itself as the nation’s fastest-growing mortgage bank.

Doug Hill, branch manager, and Adam Simpson, sales manager, will run the office.

“We have served the community for over 15 years. It is great to finally be able to celebrate this location’s opening in person,” Hill said.

“A strong community is built upon strong relationships. Building relationships and trust are at the heart of being successful in our industry. Helping someone achieve the dream of home ownership or accomplish a home financing goal is even more rewarding when you know you are doing all you can for your community.”

“Poughkeepsie knows Doug and I. Serving this community for as long as we have, being able to bring even more support to the area is special,” Simpson said. “Being a local trusted adviser is something you earn. We plan on continuing to be a resource for those that need us, whenever they need us.”