Frank Pallett, owner of Poughkeepsie’s Chance Theater, passes away

Frank Pallett, owner of The Chance Theater, an entertainment venue in downtown Poughkeepsie, died Aug. 11 at the age of 51.

When Pallett acquired The Chance in 1994, it had undergone multiple incarnations under different names. Pallett reconfigured the 17,000-square-foot property at 6 Crannell St. to include three adjacent spaces: the smaller performance spaces The Loft and The Platinum Lounge, and the Nuddy Bar & Grill.

However, the state-mandated shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic damaged the venue’s financial viability and it was listed for sale last December for $1.75 million. Unable to find a buyer, Pallett upgraded the theater’s interior and was able to reopen the Chance on July 24.

Pallett also owned and operated Maximum Fitness Sports Complex in Newburgh and played in the local band Big Guns. The Wappinger Falls resident was a graduate of John Jay High School in East Fishkill, Dutchess Community College and Empire State College. The cause of his death was not disclosed.