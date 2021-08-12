SBA offers supplemental aid to Shuttered Venue Operators Grant recipients

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is now offering supplemental grants to eligible applicants in its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the SVOG program has awarded $8.4 billion in grants to live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and venues that were forced to close their operations during the public health crisis.

The supplemental grants will not be available to new applicants. However, previous recipients of the grants will be eligible to receive supplemental assistance for 50% of the original award amount, capped at a total of $10 million (initial and supplemental combined).

“After making much-needed improvements to this vital program, we’ve made swift progress getting more than $8 billion in funds into the hands of more than 10,800 performing arts venues and other related businesses – two-thirds of which employ less than 10 employees,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

“These small businesses suffered disproportionate impacts from the pandemic and were often left out of early rounds of relief.”

“Simply stated, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant was our lifeline. The grant has allowed us to return to full operation, including staffing and programming,” said Michael Moran, president and CEO of The Palace, a theater in Stamford. “The SVOG grant through the SBA saved us and can be credited with not only our recovery but that of Stamford’s entire theater district.”

New applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 20.