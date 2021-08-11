Diageo nabs Mexican mezcal brand

Diageo has reached an agreement to acquire Mezcal Unión through the acquisition of Casa UM for an undisclosed amount.

Mezcal Unión was launched in 2011 by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs, who will continue to be involved in the business.

Diageo, whose North American headquarters is in Norwalk, has worked in partnership with Mezcal Unión since 2016, supporting growth of the brand’s distribution network in Mexico and the U.S.

Casa Um is based in Mexico City

The Mezcal Unión brand has integrated a number of mezcal producers and agave farmers into its sustainability and community support programs, focused on contributing to development in Oaxaca.

Diageo said Mezcal Unión will preserve its mission of supporting traditional and artisanal production processes while continuing existing relationships with agave farmers and its network of mezcal master distillers in Oaxaca.

Mónica Michel, marketing and innovation director for Diageo in Mexico, said the acquisition will add to Diageo’s line of tequilas and mezcals, which includes Don Julio, DeLeón and George Clooney’s Casamigos.

“We believe in the power of transformation through collaboration,” said Alejandro Gutierrez Champion, co-founder at Mezcal Unión, predicting the deal “will continue to support development of the category, open doors to new markets and strengthen our brand mission.”

The acquisition will be funded through existing cash and is subject to regulatory clearances.