Stamford’s Chief Executive Group acquires The CFO Council

Chief Executive Group, the Stamford-based publishing company behind Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines, has acquired The CFO Leadership Council, a professional association for chief financial officers. The financial aspects of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The CFO Leadership Council was founded in 2006 and has nearly 2,000 members and 27 chapters. The organization provides monthly in-person events and online content designed to strengthen the leadership skills of its membership.

The CFO Leadership Council began as an informal gathering of finance executives who wanted to build lasting connections with their peers in a comfortable, confidential setting and has grown to be the largest CFO-focused community in the U.S.

Chief Executive Group has focused on chief financial officers via its StrategicCFO360.com online resource, which was launched earlier this year. The company also hosts conferences and roundtables for C-suite executives.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with the team at CFO Leadership Council, who share our passion and our mission for helping the nation’s business leaders get better at what they do,” said Wayne Cooper, executive chairman of Chief Executive Group.

“This partnership will allow us to better serve CFOs everywhere, uniting the power of their CFO chapters with the strength of our peer networks, editorial content and historical focus on leadership training, development and support.”