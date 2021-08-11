Mountain woo-hoo! PepsiCo, Boston Beer to roll out alcohol-infused drink

PepsiCo is teaming with Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer Co. on a new version of MTN Dew that will bring an alcohol element to the longtime soft-drink staple.

The new Hard MTN Dew will be a flavored malt beverage featuring an alcohol by volume level of 5%. The product will be offered in the traditional MTN Dew flavor along with a black cherry and a watermelon-flavored version.

The companies plan to have the product available during early 2022. Boston Beer will develop and produce the line and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver and merchandise the product.

“For 80 years MTN Dew has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

“The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create Hard MTN Dew that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

While the Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo takes new aim at the market of drinking-age adults, it is parting company with the family-friendly market for its juice brands. Last week, the company announced it was selling its Tropicana, Naked and other select North American-focused juices to the French private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion.

“This joint venture with PAI enables us to realize significant upfront value, whilst providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for these beloved brands,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

“In addition, it will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet.”