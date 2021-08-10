Gov. Cuomo resigns; Hochul taking over in 14 days

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that he would be resigning from office effective in two weeks. The announcement came in an address from his office in Manhattan that followed a presentation by his personal attorney Rita Glavin in which she picked apart the report issued by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment of women and ran his office as a toxic workplace.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first female governor in New York’s history, said: “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

Cuomo, in his address, again denied that he did anything wrong and apologized to those who believe any of his actions were improper. He said that he has spent his life being demonstrative toward people and touching, hugging and kissing were routine ways in which he interacts with people.

Cuomo said that the political environment has created a frenzy that makes it impossible for him to communicate the facts. He said that his continuing to fight the allegations while in office would consume government and cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.

“It will brutalize people,” Cuomo said.

“I truly believe it is politically motivated,” Cuomo said of the controversy in which he has become embroiled. “I believe that it is unfair and untruthful.”

“If I could communicate the facts through the frenzy, New Yorkers would understand,” he said. “When I took my oath as governor then it changed. I became a fighter but I became a fighter for you and it is your best interests that I must serve. This situation by its current trajectory will generate months of political and legal controversy.”

“This is about politics and our political system today is too often driven by the extremes,” Cuomo said. “Brashness has replaced reasonableness; loudness has replaced soundness.”

Cuomo said that his remaining in office would serve as a distraction from the business of government and be a disservice to the people of New York.

Cuomo said that he will always remember how the people of New York united to fight against the Covid-19.

“You did it together,” Cuomo said. “One community, one family, the family of New York. That was powerful in its effect. It was beautiful to see and it was an honor to lead.”

Cuomo called it “New York state at its finest.”

“Thank you for the honor of serving you. It has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cuomo said.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer this afternoon said, “Westchester County, and my administration, stand ready to work with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul when she assumes the governorship later this month. For years, incoming Governor Hochul has been a welcomed presence in Westchester County. She is well qualified to lead New York State in this immediate crisis.

“Also, for all New Yorkers, let us recognize this historic moment – that New York will for the first time in our history have a female Governor. Times have changed – as they should.

“We welcome incoming Governor Hochul, and look forward to cooperation between Westchester County and New York State in moving together in the right direction.”

State Attorney General Letitia James reacted to Cuomo’s resignation with the following statement: “Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt. Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt. Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) issued a statement saying that it has enjoyed a long and successful collaborative working relationship with Hochul.

“We have full confidence in her abilities to lead the state and look forward to working with her and her administration. New York State still faces many economic challenges as we continue to rebound from the COVID-19 Pandemic. We stand ready to work closely with her as she continues to promote economic development, job creation and diversity initiatives in Westchester and across the state,” the BCW said.