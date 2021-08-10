Judd Hirsch lists 77-acre Ulster County estate for $4.5M

Actor Judd Hirsch is listing his Ulster County residence for $4.5 million.

The property at 10 Eve Eden Road in Napanoch covers 77 acres, with a 5,600-square-foot residence consisting of six bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. Sixty acres of the property consist of untouched woods.

The property also includes a detached two-car garage with workshop and apartment above, an additional three-car garage with a large one-bedroom apartment. above, a separate one-bedroom guest cottage, a pool house, a performance studio, a pond side studio, a meditation studio, a tennis studio, a two-bedroom caretakers house, two equipment barns and an additional equipment garage.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning Hirsch acquired the parcel in 1980 and completed construction on the residence in 1985. Hirsch placed a strong emphasis on energy efficiency at his property, which includes a solar farm-to-power field, 20 geothermal wells for heating the main residence and multiple backup propane generators.