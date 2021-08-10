Two Stamford Executive Park industrial/flex buildings sold for $20.5M

A pair of industrial/flex buildings in Stamford have been sold on behalf of Robert Martin Co. for a combined $20.5 million.

Both properties are located in the Stamford Executive Park. 419 West Ave. is a vacant 88,000-square-foot building with 70,000 square feet of office space on two street-level floors, and 18,000 square feet of warehouse space.

650 West. Ave., a 60,000-square-foot building consisting of 40,000 square feet of warehouse space and 20,000 square feet of basement, was recently leased to Lasership Inc.

Elmsford’s Robert Martin Co. continues to own Stamford Executive Park properties at 500, 550, and 600 West Ave. The buyer of the two properties were not publicly identified.

Bill Anson and Jillian Reiner handled the transaction on behalf of RM Friedland, the commercial real estate brokerage in Harrison.