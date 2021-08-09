Galbo Provisions relocating from Southport to Monroe

Galbo Provisions Inc. is relocating its headquarters from Southport to Monroe.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved an application that will enable the company to move to a site at the long-dormant Stevenson Lumber property on Monroe Turnpike.

The company will be sharing the site with Zwally Hauling LLC, which received permission last month from the commission to move its operations from Bridgeport to Monroe.

Galbo Provisions operates a fleet of refrigerated trucks that that deliver meat to wholesale customers. It has been based in Southport for the past 43 years.

“This allows me a permanent home and allows me to expand. I’m really excited about that,” company President Anthony Galbo said. “We’re a local family business just looking for a permanent home.”