Home Banking & Finance Ray Dalio would choose gold over bitcoin ‘if you put a gun...

Ray Dalio would choose gold over bitcoin ‘if you put a gun to my head’

By
Phil Hall
-

Ray Dalio acknowledged that if faced with a life-or-death decision on holding bitcoin or gold, the answer would be very easy for him.

ray dalio trump biden
Dalio

“If you put a gun to my head, and you said, ‘I can only have one,’ I would choose gold,” said the founder and co-chairman of Westport’s Bridgewater Associates in a CNBC interview.

“I own a very small amount of bitcoin – I’m not a big owner,” Dalio continued. “There are certain assets that you want to own to diversify the portfolio, and bitcoin is something like a digital gold.”

Dalio also used the interview to repeat his warning that the federal government could outlaw cryptocurrencies for being a threat to the strength of the U.S. currency.

He pointed to the precedent set by President Franklin D. Roosevelt with the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 that transferred all of the country’s privately held gold titles and certificates to the U.S. Treasury, adding that a significant economic downturn could prompt the government to take a similar action with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Dalio had long been skeptical of the cryptocurrency’s viability and volatility, but last December he reversed course with his first on-the-record endorsement of bitcoin, telling a Reddit audience that it “could serve as a diversifier to gold and other such storehold of wealth assets.”

In May, he acknowledged for the first time via CoinDesk news site that he had bitcoin in his portfolio.

Previous articleWestchester County bought $207K in counterfeit face masks from criminal
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here