Cuomo’s top staffer Melissa DeRosa quits

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor for the past four years, resigned from her post late Sunday night.

In a statement first given to NY1, she said: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have work with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

She did not specify a reason for her departure.

There has been no comment yet from Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has so far disregarded calls for him to step down after the New York Attorney General released a report last week that found that he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a toxic workplace.

The report found that DeRoasa, 38, had assisted in efforts to retaliate against one of Cuomo’s accusers.

Brittany Commisso, who had been identified in the AG’s report as Executive Assistant #1 and remained anonymous until a report on CBS on Sunday, had filed a criminal report with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. A full interview with Commisso was to be broadcast this morning on “CBS This Morning.”

DeRosa became a fixture last year at every Covid-19 press conference the governor gave, sitting at his side.

She is the daughter of lobbyist Giorgio DeRosa. She had formerly worked for state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who himself stepped down from the post after he was accused by four women of physical abuse.

This story will be updated.