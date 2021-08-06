The Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed to the Business Journal that a criminal complaint has been filed against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and, later in the day, Cuomo’s personal lawyers held a news conference to defend him and assail the report released by state Attorney General Letitia James about Cuomo.

A criminal complaint was filed yesterday by the individual referred to in the report released by James that concluded Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment of 11 women and ran his office as a toxic workplace while violating state and federal laws.

The individual filing the complaint had been identified as working in Cuomo’s office and as being the person identified in the report as “Executive Assistant #1.”

The Business Journal’s source in the sheriff’s office declined to offer details of what’s written in the complaint or the investigative process being used. However, as in many criminal investigations, it is conceivable that at some point the subject of the investigation could be arrested, should there be sufficient justification for such a move.

This afternoon, three of Cuomo’s personal attorneys held a news conference via the internet. The report released by James was criticized for its content and the methods of investigation used in its preparation.

Attorney Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC raised numerous questions about the accuracy of what was attributed to “Executive Assistant #1” in the report and also the state trooper who alleged the governor behaved improperly with her in the driveway of his house in Mount Kisco.

Glavin said that the governor has not been provided with a full unbiased process to respond to the report. She said that it doesn’t pass muster for the governor to be suddenly accused of sexually assaulting an executive assistant at his age, 63, and after having spent so long in public service.

This story is developing and the Business Journal will provide updates as warranted.