Simple Suit Co. snaps up remaining warehouse space at Norwalk property

Simple Suit Co. has signed a lease for the remaining warehouse space at 300 Wilson Ave. in Norwalk.

Eva Kornreich, vice president with Angel Commercial LLC, negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord.

“The warehouse space in this 105,990-square-foot industrial/flex building is now completely leased,” she said. “Unlike other sectors of the commercial real estate market, vacancy rates for industrial space have remained steady throughout the pandemic.”

Owned by 300 Wilson Avenue LLC, the building is home to the Sono Ice House and various promotional, media, and business services companies.